Penn State has landed four-star combo guard Jameel Brown out of Philadelphia to its Class of 2022.
Brown is rated the second-best recruit out of Pennsylvania, the 19th best combo guard in the country and No. 107 nationally overall, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The 6-foot-4 Brown plays at Haverford School.
Brown de-committed from Purdue following new Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry's transition from West Lafayette, Ind., to State College, Pa. Shrewsberry was an assistant at Purdue when Brown first committed. Shrewsberry was named the head coach at Penn State in March.
"My parents preach education first and Penn State is a great academic school," Brown told 247Sports. "Obviously the Big Ten is one of the best conferences in the country and you want to play against the best every day. Their vision for me and the program really stood out."
--Field Level Media
