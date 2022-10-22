Sidney Crosby's second point of the night was the go-ahead goal in the third period Saturday as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins erased two early two-goal deficits to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3.
At 3-3, Crosby was wide open near the right hash marks and blasted a one-timer off a feed from Brian Dumoulin at the left point that sailed over goaltender Elvis Merzlikins' right shoulder at 5:38.
Danton Heinen picked up his second goal of the game and Crosby his third point at 14:07, and Brock McGinn put it out of reach at 14:51.
Josh Archibald tallied a goal, Jan Rutta scored and added a helper, and Kasperi Kapanen had two assists for the Penguins.
Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 29 saves.
Jack Roslovic had a goal and assist, and Boone Jenner and Kent Johnson scored for the Blue Jackets.
Merzlikins made 33 saves.
Jenner opened the scoring at 7:13 of the first. A clearing attempt by Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang careened off Columbus' Johnny Gaudreau and to Jenner in front. His roofed shot made it 1-0.
With 1:16 left in the first, Roslovic got a short-handed goal to push it to 2-0. Letang again turned the puck over, and Roslovic caught up with the puck for a long breakaway. He beat Jarry blocker side.
Archibald cut it to 2-1 for Pittsburgh at 3:43 of the second on a rising wrist shot from the lower part of the left circle.
The Blue Jackets scored just 14 seconds later. Johnson notched his first NHL goal, on a backhander, to make it 3-1.
Rutta scored at 10:04 of the second to close it to 3-2. His shot from the right point, a one-timer set up by Kapanen, sailed past at least two players and under Merzlikins' glove.
Pittsburgh tied it 3-3 at 14:19 of the second. Crosby kept the puck in the Columbus end and sent it toward the net. It bounced around the crease until Heinen -- filling in on the top line with Jake Guentzel injured -- got to it at the right side of the crease and swept it in.
