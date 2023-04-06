The Wild started the night in a three-way tie for first place in the Central Division with the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars
Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek left with assistance in the second period after he blocked a shot that hit him in the left knee, and Minnesota forward Oskar Sundqvist also left in the second because of a lower-body injury.
Pittsburgh dominated the first period, posting a 19-5 shot advantage, but Fleury held firm other than Letang's goal.
Letang got the puck at the center point and carried it around the outer edge of the right circle. Before he got not quite as far as the bottom of the circle, he let loose a wrist shot that went over Fleury's glove to make it 1-0 at 15:02.
Rakell gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead during a power play at 10:53 of the second. After Eriksson Ek stayed on the ice but could hardly move after blocking a shot, Rakell blasted a shot from the left dot that beat Fleury glove side.
Pittsburgh went ahead 3-0 at 2:58 of the third. Evgeni Malkin, gliding down through the left circle, fed Zucker at the top of the opposite circle. Zucker, using Rakell as a screen, scored short side.
Johansson spoiled Jarry's bid for a shutout when he scored during a five-on-three power play at 7:39 of the third. His wraparound shot caromed in off the skate of Dumoulin.
At 13:08 of the third, Carter restored the three-goal cushion when, on his backhand, he redirected a Drew O'Connor feed over Fleury.
