Jake Guentzel scored off a two-on-one with Sidney Crosby 33 seconds into overtime Monday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win over the visiting Anaheim Ducks.
That came after the Penguins, who snapped a two-game losing streak, tied it on a goal by Bryan Rust with 24.8 seconds left in regulation.
Jason Zucker, Evgeni Malkin and Guentzel each had a goal and an assist and Rickard Rakell, playing against his former club for the first time, logged three assists for the Penguins, who had lost eight of 10 (2-6-2).
Pittsburgh goaltender Casey DeSmith made 26 saves.
Adam Henrique, John Klingberg and Trevor Zegras scored for the Ducks, who have lost four in a row (0-3-1) and six of eight (2-5-1) and were kicking off a six-game road trip.
Anaheim goaltender John Gibson, a Pittsburgh native, made 42 saves. He has not won in 13 road starts this season.
Zucker, playing on his 31st birthday, opened the scoring at 4:16 of the first period. After getting a rebound, he swooped behind the net and tucked a wraparound goal inside the right post for a 1-0 Penguins lead. It was his fifth goal in nine games.
Anaheim tied it with just its third power-play goal in eight-plus games. Henrique got his own rebound and scored from below the left hashmarks at 17:50 of the first.
At 8:46 of the second, Malkin gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead. After a manic scramble around the Ducks net, Malkin, from deep, moved up to near the right post and batted the puck under the right arm of Gibson, who was sprawling.
Klingberg tied it 2-2 at 11:16 of the third on a power-play goal just after a four-on-four stretch ended. Off a rush, he scored on a rising shot from the inner edge of the right circle.
Ryan Strome, from beside the Penguins net, set up Zegras in the slot with 4:20 left in regulation to give the Ducks at 3-2 lead.
Rust tied it with a one-timer on a back-door play.
