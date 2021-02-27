The Pittsburgh Penguins named Chris Pryor as the team's director of player personnel on Saturday.
Pryor, 60, will oversee the scouting efforts in North America and Europe while also aiding with all player personnel decisions, the team announced in its release.
"Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and is a welcome addition to our hockey operations staff," general manager Ron Hextall said.
Pryor previously served as one of Hextall's assistant general managers while the two were working for the Philadelphia Flyers.
Pryor held various other roles during his time with the Flyers (1999-2019), including amateur scout, director of scouting and director of player personnel. He also worked with the New York Islanders as an amateur scout and director of player development from 1994-99.
--Field Level Media
