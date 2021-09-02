The Pittsburgh Penguins signed journeyman goaltender Louis Domingue to a one-year, two-way deal worth $750,000 at the NHL level Thursday.
Domingue, who joins his sixth NHL club, gives Pittsburgh more experience behind No. 1 goalie Tristan Jarry and backup Casey DeSmith.
In 140 career games (124 starts) for the Arizona Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames, Domingue owns a .904 save percentage and 3.05 goals allowed average.
The 29-year-old served as the Flames' taxi squad goalie in 2020-21 and played just one NHL game, plus three at the AHL level.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.