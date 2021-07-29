The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Michael Chaput to a one-year, two-way contract Thursday.
The deal for the 29-year-old veteran is worth $750,000 at the NHL level.
Chaput did not score in 13 games with the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21.
A third-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010, he has 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) and 88 penalty minutes in 182 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets (2013-16), Vancouver Canucks (2016-18), Montreal Canadiens (2018-19) and Coyotes.
--Field Level Media
