The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Michael Chaput to a one-year, two-way contract Thursday.

The deal for the 29-year-old veteran is worth $750,000 at the NHL level.

Chaput did not score in 13 games with the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21.

A third-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010, he has 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) and 88 penalty minutes in 182 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets (2013-16), Vancouver Canucks (2016-18), Montreal Canadiens (2018-19) and Coyotes.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.