The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman John Marino to an extension that keeps him with the team through 2027.
The six-year, $26.4 million deal kicks in after the final year of his entry-level contract.
"We are very fortunate to have a young, skilled defenseman like John in our organization," general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement on Sunday. "His rookie season proved he is a top-four defenseman with great hockey sense. We were impressed with his strong defensive play and look forward to watching him develop offensively. "
Marino, 23, played in 56 games as a rookie last season and scored six goals with 20 assists for 26 points. He also missed 11 games with facial bone fractures when he was struck by a puck in February.
Marino was originally a sixth-round draft pick by the Edmonton Oilers in 2015 but was traded to the Penguins on July 26, 2019, for a conditional 2021 sixth-round pick.
