The Pittsburgh Penguins avoided arbitration with center Zach Aston-Reese, signing him to a one-year, $1.725 million contract Thursday.
Aston-Reese, 26, was one of 17 restricted free agents in the NHL to file for arbitration earlier this month.
He has played all three-plus of his NHL seasons with the Penguins and is now tied to them for another year.
"Zach is a versatile forward that brings energy and edge to our lineup," Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said in a statement. "He is a responsible, two-way player and we're glad we were able to re-sign him."
Aston-Reese made his NHL debut in February 2018 and has collected 51 points (27 goals, 24 assists) over 161 career games. Last season, he posted a career-high nine goals plus six assists in 45 appearances.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.