The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Alex Nylander for the 2023-24 season.
The one-way deal is for the NHL minimum salary of $775,000, the team announced Saturday.
Nylander, 25, collected one goal and one assist in nine games in his first season with Pittsburgh in 2022-23.
He also recorded 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 55 games with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
He has 35 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 93 games with the Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks and Penguins.
The Sabres drafted Nylander in the first round (eighth overall) in 2016.
