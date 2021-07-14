The Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday brought back center Teddy Blueger on a two-year deal with an annual average value of $2.2 million.
The Latvian completed his third NHL season with Pittsburgh after being selected in the second round of the 2012 NHL draft. He was due to become a restricted free agent this offseason.
Blueger, who turns 27 next month, played 43 games in 2020-21 and matched his previous season's total with 22 points, netting seven goals and a career-best 15 assists. He missed some time mid-season with an upper-body injury.
Blueger also scored three shorthanded goals in 2020-21, a team high for Pittsburgh, amid his duties on the penalty kill.
"Teddy has proven to be a versatile, two-way center, as well as a fixture on the penalty kill," general manager Ron Hextall said in a statement. "He is a valuable player for our team."
--Field Level Media
