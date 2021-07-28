Mike Sullivan has been named the head coach of the 2022 United States men's Olympic hockey team in Beijing.
Sullivan will be behind the bench provided the NHL participates in the Olympic Games, which take place from Feb. 4-20, 2022. The league's involvement has yet to be finalized.
Sullivan, 53, has won two Stanley Cups while serving as the head coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins over the last six seasons. The Massachusetts native also served as an assistant coach on Peter Laviolette's staff at the 2006 Olympics.
Sullivan owns a 321-187-66 record with 15 ties while serving as the bench boss of the Boston Bruins (2003-06) and Penguins. He secured his 300th career win this past season to join John Tortorella, Laviolette and Dan Bylsma as the lone American-born head coaches to reach the plateau.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.