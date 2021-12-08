Pittsburgh Penguins leading scorer Jake Guentzel is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed the forward's status after he was absent from Wednesday's practice.

Guentzel appeared to get struck in the hand by a puck during Monday's 6-1 win against the Seattle Kraken.

Guentzel, 27, is in the midst of a 13-game point streak with 12 goals and seven assists.

He leads the Penguins with 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games this season.

A third-round pick in 2013 and a Stanley Cup champion in 2017, Guentzel has 284 points (136 goals, 148 assists) in 323 games with Pittsburgh since his NHL debut in November 2016.

--Field Level Media

