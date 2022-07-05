The Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to terms on a two-year extension with backup goalie Casey DeSmith.

DeSmith, 30, will earn an average of $1.8 million per season through the 2023-24 season, the club announced Tuesday.

DeSmith went 11-6-5 with a 2.79 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and three shutouts in 26 games (24 starts) in 2021-22.

DeSmith, who went undrafted, is 43-28-11 with a 2.67 GAA and .915 save percentage in 96 career games (82 starts) in four seasons behind Penguins starter Tristan Jarry.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription