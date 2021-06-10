Pittsburgh Penguins No. 2 goalie Casey DeSmith underwent surgery Thursday to repair a bilateral core muscle injury.
He'll need 6-to-8 weeks of recovery time.
DeSmith, 29, went 11-7-0 in 20 games for the Penguins this season, recording a .912 save percentage with a 2.54 goals-against average. The netminder missed the final three games of the regular season and Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs due to the injury.
--Field Level Media
