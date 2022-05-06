Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith will miss the rest of the playoffs following successful core muscle surgery on Friday morning, coach Mike Sullivan announced.

DeSmith was injured Tuesday during Pittsburgh's 4-3 win in triple-overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the New York Rangers.

DeSmith, 30, started in place of injured All-Star Tristan Jarry and made 48 saves before leaving with 10:42 left in the second OT due to a lower-body injury.

Louis Domingue relieved DeSmith in Game 1 and started Game 2 on Thursday night. The Rangers won 5-2 to even the series at 1-1, with Game 3 on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

DeSmith was 11-6-5 with three shutouts, a 2.79 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in the 2021-22 regular season.

Jarry, 27, is considered day-to-day with a foot injury. He was 34-18-6 with four shutouts, a 2.42 GAA and a .919 save percentage in the regular season.

--Field Level Media

