Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter has tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the league's protocols, coach Mike Sullivan announced Thursday.
Goaltender Tristan Jarry also entered the protocols, although Sullivan did not say it was for a positive test. He said both players are asymptomatic.
Carter, 36, has one goal and three assists in four games this season.
He has 400 goals and 366 assists in 1,098 games since 2005 with the Flyers, Blue Jackets, Kings and Penguins.
Jarry, 26, is off to a 2-0-1 start with a .935 save percentage and 1.62 goals-against average.
He is 61-29-8 with seven shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.63 GAA in 104 games with the Penguins since his 2017 NHL debut.
--Field Level Media
