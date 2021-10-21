Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter has tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the league's protocols, coach Mike Sullivan announced Thursday.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry also entered the protocols, although Sullivan did not say it was for a positive test. He said both players are asymptomatic.

Carter, 36, has one goal and three assists in four games this season.

He has 400 goals and 366 assists in 1,098 games since 2005 with the Flyers, Blue Jackets, Kings and Penguins.

Jarry, 26, is off to a 2-0-1 start with a .935 save percentage and 1.62 goals-against average.

He is 61-29-8 with seven shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.63 GAA in 104 games with the Penguins since his 2017 NHL debut.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.