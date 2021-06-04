Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin underwent successful knee surgery and is expected to miss training camp in September.
The Penguins said Friday they expect to have a more definitive time frame for his return at that time.
Malkin suffered the injury on March 16 in the Pens' game against Boston. He was sidelined for 23 games before making his return on May 3 against Philadelphia. He tallied five points in Pitt's first-round series loss to the New Islanders.
Malkin, who turns 35 next month, finished wit 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 33 games during the regular season.
Next season will be the final year of the 8-year, $76 million extension Malkin signed in June 2013.
Malkin has 424 career goals 940 games, all with the Penguins.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.