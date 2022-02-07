Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Monday.

Malkin, 35, has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 12 games in his 16th season with Pittsburgh. Malkin made his season debut just last month after recovering from knee surgery in June.

The three-time Stanley Cup winner has 1,117 points (429 goals, 688 assists) in 952 games since he was drafted No. 2 overall in 2004.

The Penguins, who entered the All-Star break with a four-game losing streak, return to the ice on Tuesday against the host Boston Bruins.

The club recalled forwards Michael Chaput and Valtteri Puustinen from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

--Field Level Media

