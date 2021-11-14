Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues has been fined $2,500 by the NHL for a dangerous trip on Ottawa Senators forward Zach Sanford.

The amount is the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Rodrigues tripped Sanford during the third period of the Penguins' 6-3 setback to the Senators on Saturday in Ottawa. He was not whistled for a penalty on the play.

Rodrigues, 28, collected two goals and one assist in the game. He has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 13 games this season.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.