Jared McCann swatted in a rebound of a Brandon Tanev shot at 10:41 of the third period Saturday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers.
Pittsburgh took two of three straight games between the East rivals at PPG Paints Arena, improving to 9-2-0 at home.
Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, Bryan Rust and Zach Aston-Reese also scored, and Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Tanev each had two assists for Pittsburgh. Goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped 21 of 24 Philadelphia shots.
Travis Konecny had a goal and assist, Kevin Hayes and Shayne Gostisbehere also scored, and Scott Laughton had two assists for the Flyers. Brian Elliott made 24 saves.
Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead at 6:08 of the first. Laughton picked off the puck at the far blue line for a breakaway. Konecny joined him for a two-on-none, and the two played give-and-go, with Konecny roofing the puck past Jarry.
Malkin tied it on a Penguins power play at 7:54. Off the rush, he swooped through the right circle and behind the net, tucking in a backhand wraparound shot with Elliott far out of position.
Pittsburgh put together another crisp passing sequence with Crosby's circle-to-circle feed to Guentzel, who set up Rust near the right post. Rust banged it in at 18:01 of the first for a 2-1 lead.
On a power play that carried over from the end of the first period, Hayes tied it for the Flyers. With Nolan Patrick providing a screen, Hayes' shot from the left dot skimmed Jarry's shoulder at 1:20 of the second.
Gostisbehere's blast from the right point while the teams skated four-on-four gave Philadelphia a 3-2 lead at 12:04 of the second.
With 1:50 left in the second, Aston-Reese, from a sharp angle to Elliott's left, squeezed a shot inside the near post to tie it.
--Field Level Media
