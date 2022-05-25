Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Taylor Fedun signed a two-year, two-way contract extension on Wednesday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $762,500 at the NHL level.

Fedun, who turns 34 on June 4, last appeared in an NHL game with the Dallas Stars in 2019-20.

He recorded 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 44 games this past season while serving as the captain of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

Fedun has collected 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) in 127 career games with the Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres and the Stars.

--Field Level Media

