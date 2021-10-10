Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman has been handed a $1,812.50 fine for spearing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly in a preseason game on Saturday.

The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement and will go toward the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Friedman was assessed with a five-minute major and a 10-minute game misconduct for the play, which occurred 9:47 into the game.

The Penguins won 4-3 in overtime in the preseason finale for both teams.

--Field Level Media

