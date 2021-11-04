Sorry, an error occurred.
Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan will miss Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to COVID-related protocols, the team announced.
The team didn't reveal a timeline for how long Sullivan will be away from the club.
The announcement was made a couple hours before faceoff. Assistant coach Todd Reirden will run the team against the Flyers.
The news regarding Sullivan comes one day after star captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin tested positive for COVID-19.
The Penguins said Crosby has mild symptoms and Dumoulin is asymptomatic. Both players were placed in the protocol.
On Sunday, the organization announced that defensemen Marcus Pettersson (symptomatic) and Chad Ruhwedel (asymptomatic) entered the protocol. They remain out of action.
Pittsburgh has had eight players in the protocol since mid-September. The others were forwards Zach Aston-Reese, Jeff Carter and Jake Guentzel, and defenseman Kris Letang.
--Field Level Media
