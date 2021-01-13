The New Orleans Pelicans announced they'll be without forward Zion Williamson on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Clippers because of league COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
No other details on Williamson's situation were released.
Williamson, 20, ranks second on the Pelicans in points per game (21.9) and is third in rebounds per game (8.1).
The Pelicans have lost their past three games, and they had their previous scheduled game -- at Dallas on Monday -- postponed because the Mavericks didn't have enough players because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
