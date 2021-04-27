The New Orleans Pelicans signed guard Didi Louzada to a multi-year contract.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Pelicans on Tuesday, when they announced Louzada will wear No. 0.
The 6-foot-5 Brazilian played the past two seasons for the Sydney Kings in NBL Australia. He played in 45 games and averaged 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, per the Pelicans.
The Atlanta Hawks selected Louzada with the 35th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. His draft rights were acquired by New Orleans along with Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes in exchange for the draft rights to De'Andre Hunter, Solomon Hill and a future second-round pick.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.