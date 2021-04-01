New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has been ruled out of Thursday's home game against the Orlando Magic due to a sprained right thumb.
The Pelicans also said that point guard Lonzo Ball (hip flexor) will sit out for the sixth straight game. In addition, standout forward Brandon Ingram (toe) is doubtful. Ingram, who averages 23.8 points, has yet to miss a game this season.
Williamson is averaging 26.4 points and 7.1 rebounds in 44 games this season and has excelled lately for the Pelicans (21-25), who have won four of their past five games. He is averaging 32.4 points during that span.
Ball is averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 38 games.
