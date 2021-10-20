Sorry, an error occurred.
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas agreed to a two-year, $30.1 million extension, his agents told ESPN on Wednesday.
The numbers confirmed by representatives from CAA Basketball make the 29-year-old veteran's deal worth $44.1 million over the next three seasons.
Valanciunas, who joined New Orleans in a three-team trade in August, will make his Pelicans debut in Wednesday night's season opener against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.
He averaged a career-high 17.1 points and finished third in the NBA with 12.5 rebounds per game in 62 games (61 starts) last season with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Valanciunas has averaged 12.9 points and 9.2 rebounds in 621 games (592 starts) with the Toronto Raptors (2012-19) and Grizzlies. The Lithuania native was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
--Field Level Media
