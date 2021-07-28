New Orleans Pelicans center/forward Jaxson Hayes was reportedly arrested early Wednesday morning after an altercation with police in Los Angeles.
According to TMZ, police went to a house after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance. Hayes reportedly intervened and tried to prevent officers from entering the house.
The dispute escalated, leading to police to use a Taser on the 21-year-old Hayes.
The Pelicans confirmed they were informed about the situation.
"We have been made aware of the incident involving Jaxson Hayes," the Pelicans said in a statement. "We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson's representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time."
Hayes reportedly could face a charge of felony battery on a police officer. He reportedly was treated at a hospital after being tased.
Hayes averaged 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 60 games (three starts) last season. He was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft.
