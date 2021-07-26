The New Orleans Pelicans introduced the Birmingham Squadron as their new NBA G League affiliate on Monday.
The team will join the developmental league in 2021-22 and play its home games at the newly renovated Legacy Arena in downtown Birmingham, Ala.
"Bringing our G League team closer to home and to such a deserving city like Birmingham was of the utmost importance in deciding where to launch our new G League franchise," Pelicans owner Gayle Benson said in a news release. "Our organization's vision is to grow the game of basketball in the Gulf South and we couldn't be more excited to bring the NBA to the amazing people of Birmingham. We look forward to being a part of the community for many years to come."
Led by Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin and general manager Trajan Langdon, New Orleans will have full control of the Squadron roster and will have the ability to move players between the Pelicans and Squadron when needed.
Birmingham brings the total number of teams in the G League to 29.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.