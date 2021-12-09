New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

The team announced Thursday that the second-year player also sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain during the second quarter of Wednesday night's 120-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Lewis, 20, is averaging 5.9 points, 2.0 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 24 games off the New Orleans bench this season.

He averaged 6.4 points, 2.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 54 games as a rookie reserve last season after the Pelicans picked him 13th overall out of Alabama in the 2020 NBA Draft.

--Field Level Media

