New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol on Thursday, ruling him out for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
McCollum joined the Pelicans last month in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he spent the first eight-plus seasons of his NBA career.
In 12 games with New Orleans, McCollum is averaging 27.1 points, 6.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
McCollum has career averages of 19.2 points, 3.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in 576 career games (479 starts) with Portland and New Orleans.
The Pelicans sit in the 10th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, which would give them a berth in the play-in tournament. They are 1 1/2 games ahead of Portland.
--Field Level Media
