New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks following finger surgery.

The team announced Friday that Ingram had a procedure to fix a flexion contracture on his right pinky finger.

Dr. Steven Shin performed the operation at the Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center in Los Angeles.

Ingram, 24, averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 55 games (all starts) this season.

The No. 2 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Ingram was an All-Star and the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2019-20.

He owns career averages of 18.5 points, 5.2 boards and 3.8 assists in 368 games (329 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers (2016-19) and Pelicans.

--Field Level Media

