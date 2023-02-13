Brandon Ingram scored 34 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 103-100 victory over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.
Ingram's biggest shot came in the final minute after the Thunder cut the Pelicans' lead to three. He backed down Luguentz Dort and hit a fadeaway jumper over Dort to restore a five-point edge.
Moments later, Ingram's turnover gave the Thunder another chance, but Herbert Jones swiped the ball right back from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
But Oklahoma City wasn't done.
Jalen Williams pulled the Thunder within three with 5.3 seconds left, and New Orleans' Jose Alvarado couldn't handle the inbounds pass, knocking the ball out of bounds.
Isaiah Joe's corner 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the back of the rim to give the Pelicans the win.
New Orleans won for the fourth time in five games and for the first time on the road since Jan. 13.
The Thunder lost for the second time in five games.
Ingram got off to a fast start, making five of his first six shots and scoring New Orleans' first 12 points as the Pelicans led from the opening moments.
New Orleans led by as many as 20 points in the first half before the Thunder closed the second quarter on a 16-5 run. The Pelicans led 60-51 at the break.
The Thunder pulled within one twice in the third quarter but couldn't break through.
Josh Richardson, acquired in a deal with the Spurs last week, had 10 points and tied a career high with five steals in his New Orleans debut.
Much of Richardson's offensive output came in the opening minutes of the fourth, as he scored six of the Pelicans' points in an 8-0 run.
Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Williams added 22 points and Josh Giddey had 17.
The Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl returned from an ankle injury that had kept him out since Dec. 12. Robinson-Earl missed all five shots he took and was scoreless in 18 minutes.
Dario Saric, acquired in a trade deadline deal with Phoenix, was available but didn't play for the Thunder.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.