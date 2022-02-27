Spaniard Pedro Martinez overcame a first-set loss to prevail over Argentina's Sebastian Baez 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, and emerge as tournament champion at the Chile Dove Men+Care Open at Santiago, Chile Sunday.

Martinez, 24, overcame eight double faults to earn his first-ever ATP Tour tournament championship, having lost his first final, the title match at Kitzbuhel, Austria, last July.

The fourth-seeded Martinez scored better on return points (43 percent), earning a 48-40 advantage in return points won to notch a 156 return rating.

Baez, who was seeded seventh, had better success on serves, grabbing two aces to go along with a 247 serve rating.

It was the 21-year-old Baez's first ATP Tour final of his career.

--Field Level Media

