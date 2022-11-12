Payton Thorne threw for two touchdowns to lead host Michigan State to a 27-21 win over Rutgers on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
Thorne completed 19 of 35 passes for 256 yards and Jalen Berger rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown for Michigan State (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten), which was won three of its last four games.
Kyle Monangai rushed for 162 yards on 24 carries for Rutgers (4-6, 1-6), which has lost three games in a row and six of its last seven.
Michigan State opened the scoring with 1:10 remaining in the first quarter, taking a 7-0 lead on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Thorne to Daniel Barker.
Rutgers evened the game 7-7 with 5:52 left in the second quarter on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Wimsatt to Aaron Young.
The play finished off a nine-play, 96-yard drive for the Scarlet Knights.
Michigan State regained the lead at 14-7 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jalen Berger with 2:05 remaining in the second quarter.
On their first drive of the second half, the Spartans marched 86 yards and took a 21-7 lead on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Thorne to Jayden Reed.
Rutgers mounted a 69-yard scoring drive and cut Michigan State's lead to 21-14 with 1:30 remaining in the third on a 1-yard touchdown run by Johnny Langan out of a wildcat formation.
After blocking a 39-yard field goal attempt by Rutgers, Michigan State drove down the field and took a 24-14 lead with 6:28 remaining on a 34-yard field goal by Ben Patton.
With 3:22 remaining, Patton drilled a 48-yard field goal to give the Spartans a 27-14 lead.
Shameen Jones of Rutgers caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Wimsatt on fourth-and-29 with 47 seconds left to make it 27-21 Michigan State, but the Spartans recovered the ensuing onside kick.
--Field Level Media
