Payton Sandfort led a sharpshooting attack with 22 points and visiting Iowa defeated Rutgers 76-65 on Sunday afternoon in Piscataway, N.J.
Sandfort went 6-for-8 from the field and 4-for-5 from the 3-point arc.
Filip Rebraca had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Kris Murray scored 17 with three 3-pointers as Iowa (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) won its second straight game.
Known for stellar defense, Rutgers (11-5, 3-2) gave up season highs in both points and 3-pointers, as the Hawkeyes shot 12-of-27 from deep.
Cam Spencer scored a team-high 13 points and Caleb McConnell had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Scarlet Knights, whose five-game winning streak came to an end.
Iowa scored the first eight points of the game and built a 19-9 lead in a little more than seven minutes. By that point, all five starters had scored and four of them had made a 3-pointer.
The Hawkeyes led 30-17 after Murray's open, fast-break dunk before Rutgers tightened up defensively and scored the next seven points. Cliff Omoruyi (nine points, nine rebounds) blocked a shot and scored a three-point play on the other end to trim it to five.
But at 34-30, Iowa took back control with a half-ending 8-0 run, the final six by Sandfort. Rutgers missed its last six shots of the half and the Hawkeyes went to the locker room up 42-30. Rebraca had 12 points and seven rebounds in the half.
Murray made two more 3-pointers on the way to Iowa establishing its largest lead, 54-36, at 15:41 to play.
That's when the Hawkeyes slumped into a field goal drought lasting 7:07. Rutgers scored 12 straight points amid a 14-1 run, with Spencer and Aundre Hyatt connecting on treys and Derek Simpson adding a steal-and-score.
Sandfort's 3-pointer made it 58-50 and ended the dry spell, during which Iowa missed six shots and lost five turnovers.
Sandfort ended up accounting for 11 straight Iowa points, including three 3-pointers, to rebuild Iowa's advantage.
Rutgers cut the deficit to six in the final minutes but could get no closer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.