St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich agreed to terms a four-year, $23.2 million contract Tuesday.
Buchnevich was in line to become a restricted free agent on Wednesday. He was acquired by the Blues last Friday from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Sammy Blais and a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
"He's got good size at 6-foot-3, he's a left shot, can play the right side," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said after the team acquired Buchnevich. "He's scored in the League recently, he's 26 years old, a player obviously we control for a year and would like to sign long term. He's the right age group for us with what we're trying to accomplish. A very good penalty killer, too."
Buchnveich recorded a career-high 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 54 games in 2020-21. He has 195 points (79 goals, 116 assists) in 301 career games since being selected by the Rangers in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
