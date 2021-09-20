Paula Badosa was among five straight-sets winners in the first round of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open on Monday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
The ninth-seeded Badosa cruised over Varvara Gracheva of Russia, 6-2, 6-2, in the quickest match of the day. The Spaniard needed only one hour, 13 minutes to exact revenge for a second-round loss to Gracheva in the U.S. Open earlier this month.
Badosa did not face a break point Monday and won nearly as many points on Gracheva's serve (32) as Gracheva did (33). Next up for Badosa is Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, who improved to 5-0 all-time against Sorana Cirstea of Romania with a 6-4, 6-4 victory.
Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo also advanced, cruising past Russia's Anastasia Zakharova 6-3, 6-3.
Other winners Monday were Anastasia Potapova of Russia, who defeated France's Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-6 (6), and Poland's Magda Linette, who earned a 6-2, 7-6 (3) triumph over Oceane Dodin of France.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.