Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George will miss the beginning of the first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, The Athletic reported.
George is recovering from a knee injury sustained late last month.
The Clippers, who finished as the No. 5 seed in the West, open on the road Sunday against the Suns.
George, 32, continues to recover -- and is making progress -- from the sprained knee he suffered in the fourth quarter of a game against Oklahoma City on March 21.
The Clippers said Saturday there was no established timetable for George's return.
For his part, George teased an announcement coming Monday in his next podcast, titled "Podcast P," regarding his recovery.
"I'ma give it every chance I got," George tweeted Sunday.
George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 56 games.
