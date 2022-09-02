wire Pats rework Jonnu Smith's deal, clear $5.31M in cap space Field Level Media Sep 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The New England Patriots reworked tight end Jonnu Smith's contract to clear cap space, ESPN reported Friday.By converting $7.965 million of his base salary into a bonus, the team created $5.31 million in 2022 in cap space.The Patriots signed Smith in March 2021 to a four-year, $50 million deal with $31.25 million fully guaranteed.Before the move, New England was about $1.5 million over the 2022 salary cap, according to Overthecap.com.Smith, 27, caught 28 passes for 294 yards and one touchdown in 16 games (11 starts) with the Pats in 2021.He has 142 receptions for 1,596 yards and 17 scores in 76 games (64 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2017-20) and New England.The Patriots open the season at Miami on Sept. 11.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Marietta eyes building homes for city workers OUT AND ABOUT: 5 things to do this Labor Day weekend in Cobb County — September 2-5 HR chief appointed interim principal of Marietta High after Eric Holland’s departure Alleged burglary leads to lockouts at Marietta High, Burruss Elementary Cobb, Marietta superintendents hear fighting concerns at NAACP forum
