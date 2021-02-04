New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants his former franchise quarterback to win ring No. 7 on Sunday.
"I'm rooting for Tom Brady," Kraft said in an interview to air Sunday on CBS.
Brady, who won six of his nine Super Bowl appearances with the Patriots, left in free agency last March after 20 seasons with New England. He signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On Sunday, the 43-year-old veteran leads the Bucs into a Super Bowl LV clash with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa.
"I'm so excited," Kraft said. "We've had some great communications, and he is such a special human being. We were privileged to have him here for two decades, and he's one of the finest human beings I've ever met. He knows how to lead, and I wish him well. I really hope he wins Sunday."
Brady expressed his thanks for the "incredible support" he has received from the Patriots organization during his first season in Tampa.
--Field Level Media
