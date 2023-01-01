Kyle Dugger returned an interception for a touchdown to headline a strong second-half defensive effort, and the New England Patriots kept their postseason hopes alive with a 23-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.
New England (8-8) is in line to secure a playoff berth should it record a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.
Dugger intercepted Teddy Bridgewater and returned it 39 yards to the end zone to stake the Patriots to a 16-14 lead with 2:51 left in the third quarter.
Mac Jones later capped an 89-yard march with a 1-yard scoring strike to Jakobi Meyers to hand Miami (8-8) its fifth straight loss.
Jones completed 20 of 33 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Tyquan Thornton had three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown, and Meyers hauled in six receptions for 48 yards.
Bridgewater exited the game with a finger injury following Dugger's interception. Bridgewater threw for 161 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 12-for-19 passing.
Skylar Thompson took over under center and threw a 4-yard TD to tight end Mike Gesicki with 1:04 remaining, but the Dolphins couldn't recover the ensuing onside kick.
After New England went three-and-out, Miami took just 2:45 to move 41 yards in five plays. The Dolphins seized a 14-7 edge after Raheem Mostert found himself on the receiving end of a 2-yard TD pass from Bridgewater early in the third quarter.
Nick Folk booted a 49-yard field on the Patriots' following possession to make it 14-10.
Jason Sanders had a chance to give the Dolphins the lead before the break but pushed a 51-yard field goal wide right with 6:21 left to play in the first half.
New England also had a chance to move ahead when it got the ball with just under two minutes remaining, but only managed to gain 20 yards, sending the teams into intermission knotted at 7-all.
A defensive holding penalty allowed the Patriots to set up shop at the Miami 11 on their opening drive, and they took advantage, as Jones found Thornton three plays later for a 7-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
However, the Dolphins immediately answered with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that Tyreek Hill punctuated with a 2-yard rush to even the score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.