The New England Patriots signed Canadian Football League offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais to a futures contract on Friday.

Desjarlais, 24, earned West Division All-Star honors and helped the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win the 2021 Grey Cup.

He was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft out of the University of Windsor in Ontario.

The 6-foot-2, 313-pounder attended rookie minicamps with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.