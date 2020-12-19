New England Patriots leading rusher Damien Harris has been ruled out of Sunday's road game against the Miami Dolphins, the team announced.
Harris, 23, initially injured his back in New England's 24-3 setback to the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10. Although he was able to participate in full in Wednesday's practice, Harris sustained an ankle injury the following day.
Harris leads the team in carries (137) and rushing yards (691). He also has two touchdown runs.
Sony Michel and James White likely will handle the bulk of the rushing duties, with rookie J.J. Taylor potentially helping out should he be active. Taylor, who hasn't played since Sept. 27, is listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury.
The Patriots (6-7) also will be without wide receiver/kick returner Donte Moncrief, who is nursing a thigh injury.
Gunner Olszewski likely will take over the return duties for New England.
--Field Level Media
