Add tight end Hunter Henry to the New England Patriots' list of weapons purchases.
Multiple reports indicate Henry is headed to New England on a three-year deal worth up to $37.5 million, joining three other free-agent acquisitions that should boost an offense that ranked 27th in yards per game in 2020.
Henry, Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne are part of head coach Bill Belichick's $150 million shopping spree in free agency. That also includes retaining quarterback Cam Newton last week.
The deals can become official on Wednesday when the NFL league year begins.
Henry played last season on the franchise tag with the Los Angeles Chargers and has spent all five NFL seasons with the franchise. Henry, 26, caught 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.