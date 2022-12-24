New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers are listed as active for Saturday's game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals in Foxborough, Mass.
Stevenson (ankle) and Meyers (shoulder) were both listed as questionable on the Patriots' final injury report of the week.
New England running back Damien Harris was listed as inactive after entering the contest with a questionable tag due to a thigh injury.
The Patriots (7-7) also listed wide receivers DeVante Parker and Raleigh Webb, cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Jack Jones, defensive tackle Sam Roberts and free safety Joshuah Bledsoe as inactive.
Running back Chris Evans, cornerback Jalen Davis, tackle D'Ante Smith, guard Jackson Carman, tight end Hayden Hurst and defensive end Sam Hubbard are inactive for the Bengals (10-4).
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.