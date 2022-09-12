New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said Monday that he doesn't expect a back issue to keep him out of Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.
The team provided the first clue that something could be wrong with Jones when it announced after Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins that Jones wouldn't be available to speak to the media due to a back injury.
Jones told reporters Monday that he thought his back was hurt on a roughing-the-passing penalty in the fourth quarter.
"I've been hit harder before, I'll probably get hit harder in the future," the 24-year-old Jones said.
ESPN reported Monday that scans done on Jones' back were "normal."
Jones said he doesn't expect to miss any preparation time for the Patriots' matchup with the Steelers (1-0).
"I'll be ready to practice," he said. "I'll watch film and do my normal routine. I'll enjoy that. I'll get rehab like I always do, continue to get better."
Jones did not miss a snap of the Miami game. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked twice and lost a fumble on one sack that the Dolphins returned for a touchdown.
Jones started all 17 games of his rookie campaign in 2021, going 10-7 -- the most wins by any rookie quarterback last season.
