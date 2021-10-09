Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The New England Patriots placed right tackle Trent Brown on injured reserve and elevated four players to the active roster on Saturday.
Brown, who is nursing a right calf injury, joins right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) with injuries while left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Mike Onwenu remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Center David Andrews will see a bevy of new faces on Sunday as the Patriots (1-3) visit the Houston Texans (1-3) on Sunday.
The Patriots elevated offensive linemen James Ferentz, Alex Redmond and rookie Will Sherman as well as defensive back Myles Bryant from the practice squad.
Brown, 28, has played in 64 career games (61 starts) with the San Francisco 49ers (2015-17), Patriots (2018, present) and the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2019-20).
Ferentz, 32, has played in 45 career games (four starts) with the Denver Broncos (2015-16) and Patriots.
Redmond, 26, has played in 32 career games (24 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals (2017-20).
Sherman, 22, has yet to play in a game this season. He was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Colorado.
Bryant, 23, played on nine defensive snaps and one on special teams during New England's 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.