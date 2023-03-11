The New England Patriots have parted ways with punter Jake Bailey after a turbulent seven months.
Bailey, 25, signed a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension on Aug. 1.
He landed on injured reserve with a back injury on Nov. 19 and returned to practice on Dec. 21.
In January, the Patriots suspended Bailey for undisclosed reasons for the final two games of the season.
ESPN reported at the time that the suspension was "due, in part, to differing viewpoints on if Bailey was ready to return to game action."
Bailey, whose punting job was taken by Michael Palardy, later filed a grievance against the Patriots regarding the suspension.
The Patriots announced his release on Friday.
Bailey, an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2020, posted career-worst averages in gross (42.1) and net punting average (35.1) in nine games in 2022.
He appeared in 58 games with the Patriots, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2019.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.